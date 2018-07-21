A night of country at Lake Clementia

→ Photo gallery: 38 shots of the crowd and the show

It seemed like much of Rancho Murieta had a cowboy hat and friends in low places Saturday night, as Entertainment, Theatre & Culture brought a night of country music to Lake Clementia Amphitheater. There were tributes to three of country's biggest stars – from left, Keith Urban (performed by Michael Thompson), Zac Brown (Elton Lammie) and Garth Brooks (Les Saint) and what looked like ETC's biggest crowd of the season. It was the singing-est, that's for sure, as the crowd helped Garth wrap up his set with a belted-out "Friends in Low Places," below. ETC's next show, Hotel California, an Eagles tribute, is Aug. 11. Learn more about it, and ETC, here. (Click photos for larger images.)