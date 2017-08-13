Night for dancing and Earth, Wind & Fire

→ Photo gallery: 56 shots of the crowd and the show

Kalimba, the Spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire, lived up to its name Saturday night, lighting up the stage at Lake Clementia Amphitheater with hits that included “Shining Star,” “Boogie Wonderland” and the Grammy-winning cover of the Beatles’ “Got to Get You Into My Life.” The 10 musicians offered up EW&F's fusion of rhythm and blues, soul, jazz, rock and pop to an ecstatic crowd of 800 who kept the dance floor filled from start to finish. The show was the latest in the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture summer concert series. (Click photo for larger image)