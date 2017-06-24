Ninth Relay for Life is under way

Rancho Murieta kicked off its ninth Relay for Life Saturday morning, as relay participants circled the Country Club’s lower parking lot and counted laps to tally how much they had raised for the American Cancer Society. Jolene Wegsteen, the event chair, opened the day with remarks about the fight against cancer and then turned it over cancer survivors, who walked the first lap of the relay. About 50 people were on hand for the morning session. There is a golf tournament Saturday afternoon. Wegsteen said a silent auction Friday night raised $1,000 for the effort. Saturday’s schedule: The band Uplifted will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by the Luminaria ceremony, the most moving part of any Relay for Life, in which participants light luminaria to honor those who've fought the disease. The closing ceremony is at 10:30 p.m. The full schedule is here. Click photos for larger images.