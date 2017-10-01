October work at South's 'Lost Lake'
The Community Services District will be lowering the water level in the South's "Lost Lake," formally known as Basin 5, from Monday through Oct. 27. Work, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., will at times include heavy equipment. You're asked to stay out of areas that are barricaded. The basin is between the fifth green, Reynosa Drive and Celebrar Street.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
FREE Electric Grass Edger10/1/2017 - 4:06 pm
-
Taylor Made Vintage Metal Wood Set/ Stiff Steel (3)10/1/2017 - 3:28 pm
-
Orlimar Handmade Persimmon Vintage Driver $2510/1/2017 - 3:23 pm
-
Sony BDP N460 Blu-Ray Player $3510/1/2017 - 2:54 pm
-
Referring an awesome company for ID protection10/1/2017 - 2:02 pm
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Squeaky Clean
- Gipson Golf Carts
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Murieta Health Club
- Home Care Assistance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- North State Golf Cars
- Apex Pest Control
- Damon's Computer Service
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- KK Collision Center
- Barrett Services
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments