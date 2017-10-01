October work at South's 'Lost Lake'

The Community Services District will be lowering the water level in the South's "Lost Lake," formally known as Basin 5, from Monday through Oct. 27. Work, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., will at times include heavy equipment. You're asked to stay out of areas that are barricaded. The basin is between the fifth green, Reynosa Drive and Celebrar Street.

