For one fan, a TV show crosses into real life

Bunny and Cheryl Roberts, from left, met TV-show hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott at a Sacramento show recently. To make the outing special, Cheryl created items like the personalized ticket below. (Click photos for larger images)

When TV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott (aka “The Property Brothers”) came to town last month for the debut of their live variety show, Murietans Bunny Perdue and her daughter, Cheryl Roberts, were among the fans of their HGTV home makeover programs seated in the audience at the Sacramento Community Center. Cheryl had surprised her 97-year-old mother with VIP tickets that entitled them to meet the celebrity twins after the show.

“We watch them on TV and Cheryl knew that I enjoyed them,” Bunny said later, “and that’s how it started.”

A chance meeting with Linda Phan, Drew Scott’s fiancee, as the women were making their way to their seats was an early indication it was going to be a memorable evening.

On stage, the brothers entertained with humor, songs, impromptu design consults, and their own brand of sibling rivalry. After the show, Bunny and Cheryl were whisked to the head of the line to meet the brothers, who signed the invitation to the show Cheryl made for her mother and posed with them for pictures. (Many Murietans know Cheryl as the Country Club's office manager for member relations.)

“They look exactly like they do on TV. They’re just beautiful people,” Bunny said of the brothers. “They’re just very theatrical and gorgeous.”

Cheryl Roberts made a gift package of the tickets because “I wanted to make it fun for Mom earlier in the week when I presented her with the surprise.” The Scott Brothers autographed one of the items she made.