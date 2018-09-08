Opening a new field and saying thanks
Alex Bauer, Rancho Murieta Association president, and Sherry Carrillo, Summerfest committee member, wield giant scissors to cut a ribbon opening the new Summerfest Sports Field Saturday morning at Stonehouse Park. Bauer thanked Summerfest for its 18-year history of supporting community improvements. Summerfest donated $68,000 to help build the field and add lights to the dog park. On hand were leaders of both groups, from left, Mike Martel, Sid Williams, Ellen Moe, Jerry Wall, Rod Metzler, Joanne Brandt, Larry Shelton, Jim Crowder, Rod Hart and Rob Brown. Click photo for larger image.
-
