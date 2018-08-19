OpenJam from 3 to 6 p.m. today

OpenJam – a chance for any Murietan to come out and make music with fellow musicians – will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Gazebo, across from the North Gate. It's free for musicians and spectators. You're advised to bring a blanket or chair for seating.

