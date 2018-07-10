OpenJam is coming up Sunday

Published July 10, 2018 - 6:40pm
| Filed under
Entertainment
Events

The second OpenJam will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gazebo, near the North Gate. The idea of OpenJam is simple – Murietans who play music can show up and play. It's suggested you bring a chair or blanket, and maybe something cold to drink. For the first OpenJam, held last month, a half-dozen pupils of a local guitar teacher showed up and made music.

See all classifieds »

Your comments