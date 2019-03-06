Optimists to mark 25 years March 19

You can learn what the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club is all about 7 p.m. March 19, when the club marks its 25th anniversary in the Community Services District Building, across Jackson Road from the South Gate. Need help for your child's organization? Looking to volunteer? The Optimists hope you'll come to the meeting. They have been helping the kids of Rancho Murieta/Sloughhouse for 25 years.

There will be an award presentation for their essay scholarship winner, an Eagle Scout presentation and a presentation on the history of the club. Light beverages and snacks will be provided. For more information, contact Bob Wright at (916) 747-0260 or optwright@aol.com.