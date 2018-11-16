Organizing help for fire victims
Published November 16, 2018 - 8:12pm
| Filed under
“A couple of duffel bags?” Jerry Kays asked Friday afternoon, stopping on Colina Lane with a donation for the Paradise fire victims. “Let’s put them in our luggage department,” joked Tony Avampato, right, who spent the week gathering and sorting donations from Murietans. He collected a wide variety and an impressive pile of items – and many prized gift cards – before loading a truck Friday evening and sending it north, wrapping up his drive. He says thank you. (Click for larger image)
