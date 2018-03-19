Our rainy March continues...

After today's sunshine and springlike temperatures, the National Weather Service sees a rainy week ahead. This chart shows the expected precipitation totals over the next seven days. The forecast, which follows here, predicts two storms, with the second, landing Wednesday-Thursday, as the strongest. Here's the seven-day NWS forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday: Rain likely after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain. Low around 51. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain. High near 65. South southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Rain. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.