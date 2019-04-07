Parents get to back their CRES stars

The evening was called “Let’s Support Our Stars ... Our Students,” and Saturday night’s gathering at the Country Club did just that, raising funds for the Cosumnes River Elementary School PTA. Taylor Johnson, the PTA vice president, encourages bids on Disneyland tickets, above, and Sean and Kristy Donnalley photograph the star with the photo of their daughter, Abigail, below. The PTA president, Jenny Williams, thought it was a great first-time event, with almost 150 tickets sold. Attendees, who were asked to wear “cocktail party best,” enjoyed a buffet dinner, bid on silent and live auction items and were entertained by DJ Chris Perris. Desserts made by PTA members were a big hit in the live auction, with cakes going for as much as $300. A dinner for four at the fire station went for $600. Those Disneyland tickets? $1,000. (Click photos for larger images)