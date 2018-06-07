Party for longtime Murietan Mary Brennan
Published June 7, 2018 - 2:50pm
| Filed under
Friends and neighbors are invited to attend a going-away party Sunday in honor of Mary Brennan. The party will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Murieta Village Clubhouse. A Laguna Joaquin townhouse resident for more than 30 years, Brennan is leaving Rancho Murieta for Carmichael to be closer to family. She has served on the Community Services District and Murieta Townhouses Inc. boards, shared her love of travel by organizing a travel group for the Women’s Club, and belonged to the Country Club as well as numerous bridge groups.
