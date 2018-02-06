Patrolling the fields and Murieta Parkway

Nature and wildlife

Great hawk

Lake hawk

EgretBill (Birdman) Gengler checks in with more of his feathered friends: "One Swainson hawk, another hawk down by the lake and a Rancho Murieta Association egret.  The hawks are coming back to Rancho and the egret seems to be a member of RMA management, as he  has been hanging around by himself at the front and back of the RMA Building every day for at least a week. RM is becoming Bird City again.  Wonderful! Birdman is waiting for the eagles also!" (Click photos for larger images)

