Patrolling the fields and Murieta Parkway

Bill (Birdman) Gengler checks in with more of his feathered friends: "One Swainson hawk, another hawk down by the lake and a Rancho Murieta Association egret. The hawks are coming back to Rancho and the egret seems to be a member of RMA management, as he has been hanging around by himself at the front and back of the RMA Building every day for at least a week. RM is becoming Bird City again. Wonderful! Birdman is waiting for the eagles also!" (Click photos for larger images)