Pera's poppies brighten our spring

The weather killed Daffodil Hill's season this year, but who needs Daffodil Hill when we have the Pera Poppies? This explosion of orange, engineered on Pera Drive by Eleanor and Stan Hunter, is a new phenomenon. Only three years ago, the Hunters say, they removed their front lawn and went with a low-water yard, including lots of wildflowers. Eleanor gathered the seeds from her backyard poppies and concentrated the effort out front, leading to this season's glories. (Click photo for larger image.)