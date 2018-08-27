Pet microchip sessions set for Sept. 9 and 23
Published August 27, 2018 - 8:59pm
Filed under
Sunday's chance to have your pet microchipped by the SPCA, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to two sessions, Sept. 9 and 23, at the Gazebo, probably from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., the Rancho Murieta Association said Monday. It's not known yet whether a scout troop will be present to collect items for the SPCA's animals. As a bonus, anyone who signed up at Sunday's session will get a free microchip (though Murietans will donate their fee to the SPCA's good work, we're sure).
-
