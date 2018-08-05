Pet microchipping Aug. 26 at Gazebo

Published August 5, 2018 - 11:38pm

An SPCA mobile van will be available to provide microchipping for your pet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Gazebo, next to the North Gate. There’s a $25 charge. Vaccines and flea control services will be available for an additional fee. There's a senior discount of 20 percent off. The services are first-come, first-served.

