Pickup rolls on Jackson Road

Published June 11, 2018 - 2:14pm
Vehicle Accidents

Accident

CHP reported this vehicle's driver, the only occupant, refused medical attention shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on Jackson Road between the South Gate and the Yellow Bridge. Rancho Murieta Security was on the scene, helping direct traffic, which was limited to the eastbound lane but suffered only minor delays. (Click for larger image.)

