Pickup rolls on Jackson Road
Published June 11, 2018 - 2:14pm
| Filed under
CHP reported this vehicle's driver, the only occupant, refused medical attention shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on Jackson Road between the South Gate and the Yellow Bridge. Rancho Murieta Security was on the scene, helping direct traffic, which was limited to the eastbound lane but suffered only minor delays. (Click for larger image.)
