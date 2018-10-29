Pitch in: Saturday is Lake Clean-Up Day

Here’s a chance to pitch in to help keep Rancho Murieta’s lakes beautiful. Lake Clean-Up Day is Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. Meet at Lake Clementia at 8 a.m. for assignments. Bags, gloves and litter catchers will be provided by the Rancho Murieta Association. Teens and youngsters working for community service credits are welcome. The day is sponsored by Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS), the Rancho Murieta Fishing Club and the Murieta Trails Stewardship. There will be coffee, hot chocolate and pastries. (File photo)