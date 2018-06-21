Plans for Rancho Murieta's July 4 celebration

The Rancho Murieta Association on Thursday announced details for the community's July 4 celebration, Rancho Murieta's biggest event of the year. Much of the schedule is similar to past celebrations, but there's one change to note: The Kiwanis' pancake breakfast will be held at Stonehouse Park instead of the Gazebo. As always, you're encouraged to pick up guest passes in advance and get them to your guests to help traffic at the gates. Details follow.
Pancake Breakfast
7 to 9:30 a.m. at Stonehouse Park (new location). Sponsored by RM Kiwanis Club.
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, OJ and coffee
Tickets in advance: RM Business Center and RMA / under 6 free; 6 and over $5
38th Annual Fun Run
Adults: 5K run 7:30 a.m. at North Gazebo, children: 8:15 a.m. at North Gazebo. Sponsored by Erin Howard at Murieta Health Club.
No prior signup required. First 150 runners get a free t- shirt. More info: John McNamee (916) 206-3246
Parade down Murieta Parkway
Line up time 8:45-9:30 a.m. at Murieta Parkway and De La Cruz. Sponsored by RMA.
Parade start time 10 a.m.
Parade route: Start at Murieta Parkway and De La Cruz, proceed down parkway, turn left on Marr Drive, loop behind the RMA Building and back onto the parkway.
Residents with vintage cars need to register with RMA. Form is available at RMA Building or by downloading here. Contact: Danise Hetland, RMA, (916) 354-3500
Parade Rules
- No water guns, balloons, superballs, etc. Candy is OK.
- Non-resident vehicles are not allowed. Only individuals and local nonprofit groups may participate.
- No commercial golf carts, walkers, vehicles, etc.
- Only vintage (1969 or older) vehicles and local non-profit vehicles are allowed.
- A registration form is available at RMA office or RanchoMurieta.com
Carnival at Lake Clementia
Starts immediately after the parade. Games, jump house, slip n’ slide. Wristbands $5. Sponsored by RM Optimist Club.
Free hot dogs for kids, Old Fashion Root Beer Floats $2
Sno-cones $2 – Boy Scouts
Contact: Melinda Martel (916) 496-0500 or Bob Wright (916) 747-0260
Music at the Gazebo
Music and dancing at the Gazebo 7-9 p.m., sponsored by RMA.
Fireworks
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Laguna Joaquin (front lake), sponsored by RMA
No blankets in common area prior to 7 p.m. on July 3. No plastic or tarps are allowed. Contact: Danise Hetland, RMA, (916) 354-3500
4th of July rules and suggestions
- No personal (legal) fireworks permitted around Laguna Joaquin after 7 p.m.
- No blankets in common area prior to 7 p.m. on July 3. No plastic or tarps are allowed.
- No using rope to mark off areas to watch fireworks around Laguna Joaquin. Blankets and towels may be used to mark off areas.
- Guest passes: get your 4th of July guest passes. Pick them up now and mail or hand-deliver to your guests in advance. Five free passes per lot, then $5 per pass. All guests must have a pass or be on a resident’s guest list (provide guests on your guest list with passes also). Pick up guest passes at the RMA Building, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Events open to Rancho Murieta Association members and their guests only. Guests must be accompanied by the member who invited them. Please remember, you are responsible for your guests' behavior while they are within the gates. Please advise them to obey the rules.
- Laguna Joaquin: Golf carts must stay on the path around the lake. No parking on path.
