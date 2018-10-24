Pouring a foundation for improved security

Rancho Murieta Association Directors Jim Crowder, center, and Alex Bauer go over some suggestions offered by the three dozen Murietans who attended Wednesday night's meeting on security. The meeting was an attempt to gather community input on the issues we face in advance of Joint Security Committee meetings, which will be open to the public. The audience was divided into four groups and asked to make a circuit of the room, offering feedback about various issues that were offered as starting points. Coverage of the meeting is upcoming at RanchoMurieta.com. Click photo for larger image.