Power outage darkens 800 Murieta homes

[Updated 8:39 p.m.] A power outage hit 800 customers in Rancho Murieta at the dinner hour Monday. Security said it received calls about the 6:33 p.m. outage from the North but not the South. Power began to return to some homes around 7 p.m., and everything was powered again by 7:45, about the time SMUD predicted for the return. A SMUD spokesperson said the problem was a bad underground cable.