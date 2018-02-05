Power outage darkens 800 Murieta homes
Published February 5, 2018 - 6:51pm
[Updated 8:39 p.m.] A power outage hit 800 customers in Rancho Murieta at the dinner hour Monday. Security said it received calls about the 6:33 p.m. outage from the North but not the South. Power began to return to some homes around 7 p.m., and everything was powered again by 7:45, about the time SMUD predicted for the return. A SMUD spokesperson said the problem was a bad underground cable.
