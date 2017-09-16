Power outage hits 900 Murieta homes
Published September 16, 2017 - 1:45pm
About 900 Murieta households lost power at the lunch hour Saturday, along with the traffic lights at the North and South gates. SMUD said the outage occurred at 12:42 p.m., and power was expected back in about an hour.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Dave Mason, Tonight, Helwig Winery, Below Costs, Just $80 for pair9/16/2017 - 9:48 am
-
Lost Female Cat black/white9/15/2017 - 3:46 pm
-
21-Speed Girl's Schwinn Mountain Bike with Basket9/14/2017 - 8:01 pm
-
Rockwell Jawhorse9/14/2017 - 7:21 pm
-
2013 EZGO RXV9/13/2017 - 11:16 am
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Go Fore Pizza
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Home Care Assistance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- KK Collision Center
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Murieta Health Club
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- North State Golf Cars
- Apex Pest Control
- InterState Propane
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Squeaky Clean
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments