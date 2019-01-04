Preventing crime starts with a watchful eye

Rancho Murieta Security offered some further thoughts Friday about recent burglaries in the community and how we can all look out for each other. And it appears the community's long-awaited Neighborhood Watch meeting is still on hold with the Sheriff’s Department.

Security Chief Jeff Werblun said he reviewed South Gate surveillance video in an attempt to locate a suspect in the South garage burglaries reported this week – one successful burglary, one unsuccessful. Unfortunately, he said in an email, his check of the recordings didn’t yield anything.

“As with incidents like this, we will review video to see if we can find any suspects, much like we did when we had cars being stolen in the community,” he said. He said the gate cameras have always been working, despite the burglary victim’s claim on social media that Security said the cameras weren’t functioning when her husband's truck was stolen a couple of months ago.

“I think this is a good time to remind people that most burglaries occur during the daytime hours because criminals know people are not home during the day,” Werblun said. “They work, go to school, run errands, etc. Home surveillance cameras and even the video doorbells are reasonable measures to protect the home.

“Neighborhood watch comes into play on this. Neighbors that are home should be watching out for their neighbors who are usually not home during the daytime. Look for suspicious people wandering the property, looking into windows, trying doorknobs. Many times suspects will knock on doors or ring the doorbell to see if anyone is home. If they get no answer, they will go to the side or rear yard to look for a place to get into the house.”

If you see suspicious activity, Werblun said you should call 911 first and then call Security – (916) 354-CARE (2273).

He also encouraged Murietans to install video security cameras and to register them with the Sheriff’s Department.

Rancho Murieta was scheduled for a Neighborhood Watch meeting in September, but it was postponed after the killing of a deputy. At the Sheriff’s Department, Laurie Costello, the crime prevention specialist who has staged Neighborhood Watch meetings, is now in another job, she said Friday, and her replacement for Neighborhood Watch hasn’t started yet.