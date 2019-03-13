PTA will hold fundraising dinner April 6

Published March 13, 2019 - 12:38am
Filed under
Events
Schools

The Cosumnes River Elementary School PTA is holding a fundraising gala 6-10 p.m. April 6 at the Country Club. It’s an adults-only evening with a buffet dinner, dancing, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds will benefit the school’s library program, recess equipment, scholarships, science equipment and more. Everyone’s invited. Tickets are available online.  

