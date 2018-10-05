Pumpkin sale Oct. 6-7 and 13-14

Rancho Murieta Boy Scout Troop 633 is having its annual pumpkin sale fundraiser for the next two weekends across from Murieta Plaza. On Saturday and Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., you can find pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and types. All funds benefit the troop, helping to fund camping trips, program activities, advancement badges and more. (The pumpkins are donated by Davis Ranch.)