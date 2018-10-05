Pumpkin sale Oct. 6-7 and 13-14
Published October 5, 2018 - 10:24am
| Filed under
Rancho Murieta Boy Scout Troop 633 is having its annual pumpkin sale fundraiser for the next two weekends across from Murieta Plaza. On Saturday and Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., you can find pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and types. All funds benefit the troop, helping to fund camping trips, program activities, advancement badges and more. (The pumpkins are donated by Davis Ranch.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
HOGAN EDGE IRONS10/5/2018 - 5:02 pm
-
VINTAGE...TITLEIST 5 WOOD10/5/2018 - 4:45 pm
-
Couch, Soveseat, and coffee table10/5/2018 - 9:57 am
-
13 Old Vintage Hunting Decoys - REDUCED- All for $5010/5/2018 - 8:18 am
-
Estate Sale10/5/2018 - 2:24 am
- Law office of John Quiring
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Squeaky Clean
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- Paradise Painting
- Barrett Services
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- InterState Propane
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- PDF Realty
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Tree Tech
- Designs in Dentistry
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Murieta Health Club
- Apex Pest Control
- KK Collision Center
- Green Water
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments