Pumpkin sales begin Saturday and Sunday

It’s the pumpkin time of year, which means Boy Scout Troop 633 is selling pumpkins on Murieta Drive, in front of the new hotel, across from Murieta Plaza. They’ll be there Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit troop activities. The troop thanks Utterback Sod Farm, Davis Ranch and Murieta Inn & Spa for their help.