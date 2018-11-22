Rain or shine, Santa arrives Friday
The community Christmas tree lighting starts 5:45 p.m. Friday at Stonehouse Park, and Santa Claus arrives at 6 to get the season under way. Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine, and there will be tents to provide shelter if needed. There will be performances by Murieta Dance Company, s'mores from Rancho Murieta Community Church, and warm refreshments, cookies and holiday cheer. It's sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club and the Rancho Murieta Association.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Regulation Pool Table11/21/2018 - 9:43 am
-
Matching Leather Sofa and Love Seat11/21/2018 - 9:09 am
-
Women's Crossroads Specialized bike11/21/2018 - 7:51 am
-
Snowshoes for littles :-)11/18/2018 - 3:14 pm
-
Celestron Nexstar Telescope11/17/2018 - 4:54 pm
- Damon's Computer Service
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- PDF Realty
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Apex Pest Control
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Tree Tech
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Squeaky Clean
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Murieta Health Club
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- InterState Propane
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Law office of John Quiring
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Green Water
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Barrett Services
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments