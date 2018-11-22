Rain or shine, Santa arrives Friday

The community Christmas tree lighting starts 5:45 p.m. Friday at Stonehouse Park, and Santa Claus arrives at 6 to get the season under way. Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine, and there will be tents to provide shelter if needed. There will be performances by Murieta Dance Company, s'mores from Rancho Murieta Community Church, and warm refreshments, cookies and holiday cheer. It's sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club and the Rancho Murieta Association.