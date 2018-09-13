Raising money and helping disaster victims

→ Photo gallery (10 photos from the event)

Auctioneer David Sobon got the audience reaching for their checkbooks at Thursday night's seventh annual Country Club fundraiser to benefit the Red Cross. There were silent-auction offerings and a number of live-auction items that sounded pretty enticing – getaways to the wine country, rounds of golf on quality courses and seven nights in Hawaii to name a few. After the bidding, Sobon had the crowd writing checks once again – to the tune of more than $20,000 – as he encouraged donations to buy the Red Cross a new Emergency Response Vehicle, to be based in this area to serve disaster victims. The dinner had its solemn moments too, as Murietan Luke Iverson, on video, told them about his brother, Corey, a firefighter who died fighting one of Southern California's fires last year. (You can see Luke Iverson's speech here.) A tournament and lunch Friday wrap up the event. Click photo for larger image.