Rancho Murieta pauses, honors our veterans

There was plenty of coffee and doughnuts, and lots of chatter, at the community's Veterans Day event Friday. (Click photos for larger images)

Rancho Murieta's annual Veterans Day celebration, a relatively new community event, had its biggest turnout yet Friday morning as dozens of people gathered at the Rancho Murieta Association Building for coffee and doughnuts and to honor those who served. The veterans on hand, including one woman, served in peace and wartime as far back as World War II.

As vets entered the building, kids waved flags and held signs. "Thank you for your service," the children said, echoing their signs. The organizers went for a low-key gathering – no speeches, just a welcome and the singing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" by Sydney Carmona, a Pleasant Grove freshman.

Vets were given cards created by area children. Nan Parquette, one of the organizers, told of a vet who said he still had last year's card on his dining room table. "When I gave him a new card," she said, "his eyes filled with tears." There was plenty of laughter too, as old and new friends sipped coffee and chatted.

The primary sponsor of the event was the Rancho Murieta Caregivers Support Group – Berniece Jones, Nan Parquette, Judy Prenez, Erin Reed and Joann Young. You can see a photo of the five at the first event, in 2015.

David Witt, a Navy veteran of Vietnam, is greeted by well-wishers as he arrives with his wife, Angela, Friday morning.

Art Murphy, an Army veteran of World War II, talks about the Battle of the Bulge, where he fought and almost 20,000 Americans died near the end of the war. Listening is Andy Reed, whose father fought in the battle.

Marilyn Campbell, who served in the Army from 1952 to 1956, came in from Florin to visit with family at the event.

Jerome Hoberg, a one-star general with the Air Force in Korea, stopped by with his daughter, Karen Hoberg, and grandson, Alexander, 9.

Children from area schools created cards for the vets.