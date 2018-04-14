Ray Tisdale, 20-year Murietan, dies at 79

Ray Tisdale, active in St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church during his 20 years living in Rancho Murieta, died Thursday at age 79. Rosary recitation and a viewing will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday at the church, on Cantova Way in Rancho Murieta.

Raymond Tisdale was born in Honolulu on Sept. 23, 1938. He moved with his family to California and settled in the Bay Area in the 1940s. He later moved to the Sacramento area, where he attended school. He joined the Air Force in 1956 and was the crew chief of a fighter jet.

He spent most of his enlistment in Washington State, where he met his future wife, Gloria Jean Schloss. They were married in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 5, 1961. They immediately moved to Sacramento, where they raised their two daughters.

Ray and Gloria moved to Rancho Murieta in 1998 after retiring from the banking industry.

He is survived by Gloria, daughters Raelyn Mobley and Kim Masbad, one brother, two sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday at St. Vincent De Paul Church, with burial at St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery in Rancho Murieta.