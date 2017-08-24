Red Cross golf tournament coming Sept. 7-8

The Country Club’s sixth annual Red Cross Classic, a dinner-and-golf event benefitting the Red Cross, takes place Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8.

All Murietans are invited to the Thursday night VIP dinner and auction at the club. Tickets are $65. Taking part in the two-day event – dinner Thursday and breakfast, tournament, lunch and prizes Friday – costs $115 for club members and $200 for non-members.

All proceeds support local emergency response services. A sell-out event is expected.

There’s more information here.