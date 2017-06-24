Relay for Life raises more than $33,000

→ Photo gallery from the Relay for Life (23 photos)

Rancho Murieta’s ninth Relay for Life wrapped up Saturday night with two dozen participants making a silent lap around the circuit, with luminaria lighted in honor of those who are fighting cancer and those whose lives were taken by the disease. The two-day event – dinner, golf tournament, team fundraising and relay – raised about $33,476 for the American Cancer Society, according to organizer Jolene Wegsteen. Click photo for larger image.

The Relay for Life opened Saturday morning, as participants circled the Country Club’s lower parking lot and counted laps to tally how much they had raised for the American Cancer Society. Jolene Wegsteen, the event chair, started the day with remarks about the fight against cancer and then turned it over cancer survivors, who walked the first lap of the relay. About 50 people were on hand for the morning session. There was a golf tournament Saturday afternoon. Wegsteen said a silent auction Friday night raised $1,000 for the effort. Click photos for larger images.