Relay for Life returns Friday and Saturday

Relay for Life returns to its cancer-fighting ways this weekend in Rancho Murieta, spread over a Friday evening dinner-dance and a full day Saturday, all of it at the Country Club instead of Stonehouse Park.

Jolene Wegsteen, the chief organizer of this ninth Rancho Murieta Relay for Life, which benefits the American Cancer Society, offers the schedule:

Friday 6 p.m. Gala Dinner and Silent Auction

8 p.m. Dancing begins! (If you just want to dance, tickets will be available at the door – $10 for club members and $15 otherwise. There will be a special drink for the night, the Purple Tropical Cancer Fighter.) Saturday 8 a.m. Set up for event begins – Country Club lower parking lot

10:30 a.m. Registration

11 a.m. Opening ceremony and Survivor Lap – Main Stage

11:30 a.m. Survivor lunch – Remax Tent

1 p.m. Golf Tournament – North Course

6:30 p.m. Uplifted performs – Main Stage

9 p.m. Luminaria ceremony – Main Stage

10:30 p.m. Closing ceremony – Main Stage

11 p.m. Finish

Team fund-raising activities:

Team ART will be selling chicken salad at their tent on Saturday.

Team Rowdy's Ta-Tas is selling lap beads.

Team Just Happy to Be Here is selling coffee cozies and keychains.

Rancho Murieta's first Relay for Life was held in 2009. So far, the local event has raised more than $675,000 to fight cancer.