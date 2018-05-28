Remembering those who gave us our nation

Retiring the 27-foot flag from the Murieta Equestrian Center was a group effort. (Click photos for larger images.)

Even without a blazing fire, it would have been hot at Lake Calero Monday evening. But Boy Scout Troop 633 had a mission. With solemn precision, the scouts retired more than 200 worn and tattered U.S. flags, consigning them to the flames as a small, respectful crowd watched from lawn chairs and golf carts, and piper Chuck Jamison played “Amazing Grace” and patriotic airs. It took the efforts of every scout and all the scout leaders to display a 27-foot flag from the Murieta Equestrian Center one last time before they placed it in the fire.

Aaron Fong gets an assist from a friend's mom, Jessica Bressington. (Click photos for larger images.)

The ceremony began with a history of the flag, its trials and triumphs. Jessica Bressington assisted Aaron Fong with the names of foreign places where the flag flew in times of war. Her son, Calum, followed, telling the group about the indomitable spirit the flag represents.

Among the onlookers were three generations of a Rancho Murieta family. Lori Weisser attended with her son Brooks and his son, Avery. Brooks belonged to Troop 633 and became an Eagle Scout in 2003. His son belongs to a troop in Elk Grove, their home. To Lori, the ceremony is about community and our shared history.

Troop 633 has made the flag retirement a Memorial Day tradition. Monday’s ceremony was the 14th annual retirement.