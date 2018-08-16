RM Bandits play for league title Sunday
Published August 16, 2018 - 1:25am
| Filed under
The Rancho Murieta Bandits, our local entry in the Gold Country Vintage Base Ball league, will play for the league championship 10 a.m. Sunday at Stonehouse Park, taking on the Repressa Pioneers. The Bandits have won eight consecutive league championships and five California Cup titles, which pits the Gold Country champion against the two Bay Area league champs. What’s “vintage base ball”? They play with 1880s equipment and rules. Here’s a 2013 video look at the Bandits:
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Desk8/16/2018 - 7:36 am
-
Ballard Design Club Chair8/16/2018 - 12:54 am
-
Media cabinet8/16/2018 - 12:52 am
-
Office desk and matching bookcase8/15/2018 - 10:23 am
-
Costco Bounce House 13x108/14/2018 - 7:03 pm
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Squeaky Clean
- Law office of John Quiring
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Designs in Dentistry
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Green Water
- Tree Tech
- PDF Realty
- Gipson Golf Carts
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Apex Pest Control
- InterState Propane
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- KK Collision Center
- Paradise Painting
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Goralka Law Firm
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments