RM Bandits play for league title Sunday

The Rancho Murieta Bandits, our local entry in the Gold Country Vintage Base Ball league, will play for the league championship 10 a.m. Sunday at Stonehouse Park, taking on the Repressa Pioneers. The Bandits have won eight consecutive league championships and five California Cup titles, which pits the Gold Country champion against the two Bay Area league champs. What’s “vintage base ball”? They play with 1880s equipment and rules. Here’s a 2013 video look at the Bandits: