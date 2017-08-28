RM Community Church begins building drive

Members of Rancho Murieta Community Church gathered at the site of a planned new church to launch a building drive. (Photos by Michelle Ravencroft)

Rancho Murieta Community Church has launched a drive to build its new facility, on Jackson Road near Cosumnes River Elementary School.

Some 300 church members gathered at the site Aug. 20 to launch Extend the Reach, as the building drive is called. Greeting members at the new site were a huge white tent and rustic white pews and chairs, as well as views of the river and vineyards in the distance.

A letter to members said the church has purchased the land, developed architectural drawings and submitted initial plans to the county, with $1.4 million already in a building fund and pledges that take the church halfway to its needed funding. The goal is to break ground by next summer and complete construction on the 23-acre site by summer 2019.

At the gathering, Ron Mitchell, the lead pastor, shared the vision for the new facility. His view: “The true wealth of any church is not measured by dollars and real estate holdings, but by the number of wounded being healed and transformed by the grace of the living Christ.” Members walked around the property before and after the service.

Since 2009, the church has been meeting at 14670 Cantova Way, an office building known informally as the FAA Building because of its previous occupant. Prior to that, the church met in the firehouse. There’s more information about the church here.