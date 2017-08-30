RMA announces final week of streets work

The Rancho Murieta Association has announced next week's streets work, the final phase. It involves a number of streets, such as Pera, Lago, Reynosa and Murieta South Parkway. Here's the information:

Work will be done on ALL PARKS of the following streets.

Wednesday, Sept. 6:

Lago Drive, beginning at the corner of Lindero/Pera and ending at Park 12.

Pescado Circle, beginning on the south end at Lago and ending at the north end at Lago.

Reynosa Drive, beginning at the corner of Reynosa and Parkway South and ending at the Nueva Drive.

Reynosa Drive, beginning at the corner of Reynosa and Parkway South and ending at Abierto Drive.

Thursday, Sept. 7:

Lago Drive, beginning at Park 12 and ending at Pescado Circle.

Lindero Lane beginning at Pera Drive and ending at Lago Drive.

Reynosa Drive near the fourth hole and ending at Nueva Drive.

Friday, Sept. 8:

Lago Drive, beginning at Pescado Circle and ending at Murieta Parkway.

Colina Lane beginning at Lago Drive to the end.

Brisa Lane, beginning at Lago Drive and ending just north of 13 Park Lago.

Murieta South Parkway beginning at corner of Labranza Street and ending at 15325 Murieta South Parkway.

There will be no parking on these streets on these days and there will be no traffic access. Please arrange to move your vehicles outside of the affected area for the duration of the resurfacing. Please call Rodney Hart at 916‐354‐3538 if you have any questions.

A map of the work areas and a work schedule are in the attached files below.

