RMA approves new TV channels, higher rate

See a video of the RMA meeting (53 minutes)

The Rancho Murieta Association board gave unanimous approval Tuesday night to a change that will bring more TV channels to the community’s basic cable service and allow Greenfield Communications, which operates the system, to raise the basic rate from $40 to $48.

Mike Powers, CEO of Greenfield, outlined the changes in a May email to RMA staff and at last week’s Communications Committee meeting.

Powers said Dish Network has increased its charges to Greenfield, so Greenfield was being forced to increase the cost of its basic cable service in Rancho Murieta from $40 to $44.

Facing that situation, Powers said Greenfield negotiated with Dish to put together a better basic package for Rancho Murieta, one that brings in much-requested services like the Hallmark channels, addresses constant issues in the Bay Area sports channels and offers other improvements.

The new package will have 157 channels, Powers told the committee, comparable to Dish’s AT200 channel lineup, and include one free set-top box. But that better service will cost an additional $4, bringing the monthly bill for basic cable to $48.

“When compared to the national pricing for AT200, this represents over a 50 percent discount to the residents,” he wrote in his email to RMA staff.

He said the AT200 level of service is very popular, and that the majority of residents who opt to buy more than basic cable buy AT200. “These residents will see their monthly bill go down substantially,” he said, if they step down to basic cable.

Powers attended last week’s Communications Committee meeting, which is open to association members. He asked RanchoMurieta.com to withhold information about Greenfield’s plans until the company has a chance to get its marketing effort going. He was told that wouldn’t happen, and the issue would be discussed by the full board Tuesday at a public meeting that’s videotaped and covered by RM.com and the River Valley Times.

At the board meeting, Brandon Fuller, Greenfield’s local project manager, answered board questions for 10 minutes, echoing the points Powers made in his email and comments to the committee.

The price and service changes will take effect Aug. 1.

Bob Lucas, the board president and former head of the Communications Committee, noted that a $48 charge is still $1 less than RMA used to charge for its basic cable service before Greenfield began running the system under a longterm lease in 2014.

When the new service begins Aug. 1, Fuller said, customers without a set-top cable box will still receive the 128 channels they’re getting at present. To get the expanded service, they will only need to re-scan their TVs. Customers with a set-top box will get the new channels automatically, he said.

If a customer has a problem, Fuller said, Greenfield is happy to help, by phone or in person if necessary.

Answering a question heard often, Fuller said the new system will not move local channels to their numerical spot on the tuner – for example, Channel 3 (KCRA) being on Channel 3 on the dial. That won’t change, he said, because Greenfield’s scrolling channel guide has to occupy Channel 3, and other channels, like Channel 40, would be too far down the dial.

Fuller said Greenfield will hold a public event in the coming weeks as part of its marketing effort, giving the community a chance to stop by and ask questions.

The TV changes will have no impact on the fiber internet service, Greenfield said.

Wednesday morning, Powers shared the first part of Greenfield's marketing effort, a letter that will be mailed to the community. You can read it here.

In other business...