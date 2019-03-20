RMA begins improving committee process

→ Video coverage of the RMA meeting (1 hour, 5 minutes)

After months of loud discussion, the Rancho Murieta Association began a quiet conversation at Tuesday’s meeting about how to improve its process for nominating and approving committee members.

Director Rob Brown, from his position as chair of the Governing Documents Committee, suggested the RMA create a written procedure for selecting committee members and dealing with those who volunteer but aren’t selected.

Brown suggested that a volunteer who doesn’t win a spot on one committee could be offered a seat on another committee where there’s an opening.

“I think that needs to be more transparent,” he said of the process of selecting committee members. “I think it needs to be more definitive. And we can avoid some of the things that we’ve had the last couple of months. Again, if it’s in writing and it’s transparent, I think that’s a little bit better way to go than just having a slate come up to vote on....”

No one on the board reacted to Brown’s suggestions, which weren’t listed as an agenda item, but Director Stephanie Bianchi later reported that the Recreation Committee, which she chairs, had discussed the need for such steps at its meeting earlier this month.

The Recreation Committee has been ground zero for the problems in recent months, with a string of contentious board meetings about who should chair the committee and who should serve.

Also as a result of the recent Recreation Committee meeting, General Manager Greg Vorster suggested the board forward to the Governing Documents Committee a proposed statement of purposes and goals written by Recreation for itself. He said the document places term limits on committee members, allows up to three alternate members and fixes the total number of committee members. Vorster said Governing Documents needs to review the statement to be sure the document doesn’t overreach the committee’s powers. The board agreed.

Vorster suggested Governing Documents revisit all the committee charters and sweep any changes through them all. Brown said he’d like to see a uniform approach, “so that what goes for one committee goes for all the committees.”

Pursuing a community survey

General Manager Greg Vorster renewed the board conversation about the possibility of a community survey. He said an outside firm he contacted would charge in the neighborhood of the $50,000 the Community Services District paid for a survey that has come in for much criticism.

Neighbor Martha Glunt suggested the community survey be done by employing community organizations to help drive survey response.

Director Cheryl McElhany urged that a survey be done, possibly with an online service like Survey Monkey. In addition to questions about recreation activities, she said the survey should ask about issues like support for a community center. Director Rob Brown endorsed a survey and said it could be done with paper forms mailed with RMA ballots this fall.

In other business...