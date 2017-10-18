RMA board candidates field questions

Here's a video of the RMA Candidates Night, produced by the RMA.

A better public turnout than most years greeted Candidates Night for the Rancho Murieta Association board of directors Monday night. Between 15 and 20 audience members were on hand as candidates for three board seats fielded questions.

There were four candidates – Stephanie Bianchi, Joanne Brandt, Jim Crowder and Tom Reimers – and each fielded seven questions, the first five questions shared in advance.

RMA Director Tim Maybee, chair of the Nominating Committee, which stages the election, announced that candidate Gary Wolfe pulled out of the race last week due to unexpected personal and business issues that will take up his time in the coming year. Maybee said the ballots have been printed already with Wolfe’s name on them, so members will have to be careful as they vote.

Here are highlights of the opening statements from each candidate, followed by their responses to a couple of questions. The remaining questions follow. Throughout, the italic numbers in parenthesis (for example: 12:58) indicate the time in the video recording when this begins. The video player is above. Just drag the circle across the video player's horizontal bar to move forward or backward in the video.

Stephanie Bianchi (2:47): Mom to a 4-year-old and a 2½-year-old. Has worked as a nurse practitioner for 14 years. Her parents live in the community. “I think I can represent multiple generations, which I think is important in this community.” She values efficiency and thriftiness, as she knows the community does. She promises transparency. “I’m very open and honest and hearing everyone’s opinions....” Why is she running? “I want to give back to the community.” Security issues prompted her to get involved and meet the people at the RMA and CSD.

Joanne Brandt (6:25): Has lived here since 1995, but her parents have lived here since 1987. “So I’ve seen the development of Rancho Murieta South, the Arbors and the building of the bridge between Rancho Murieta North and Rancho Murieta South.” Has been a single mom to a teenage son and has an aging parent. Worked for the state for more than 20 years. Her work has taught her about communication, the ways people learn, the needs of seniors and the differences between private industry and government. “I promise I will do a good job. I will do my best to make fair decisions, and I’ll take my board position seriously.” She has an election website: https://joannebrandt80.wixsite.com/rancho-murieta

Jim Crowder (9:00): Raised in Sacramento, graduated from Sac State with a degree in park and recreation administration. Had a 32-year management career with UPS, working in budgeting, cost control and labor relations. Raised two children. Volunteered for 10 years at special events for the Elk Grove CSD. In another neighborhood, Laguna West, worked to create a safe street crossing for children. This is his third HOA community. “We chose Rancho Murieta for many of its amenities, and we just love it” – the trails, lakes, fishing, golfing, nature. “Just walking in the community ... it’s so serene and calm.” ... “I’ve always been involved in the communities where I’ve lived, and I feel that with my experience, with my commitment, my desire and time, I’d be a good member to be on RMA.”

Tom Reimers (11:50): He and his wife have lived in Rancho Murieta for 15 years, owning homes on both North and South. Retired from Department of Corrections four years ago after working as a facility mechanic, handling all kinds of repair. “I’m used to working with many rules, policies and procedures, as you can imagine.” He and his wife enjoy the community’s amenities and events. “I feel it is time for me to give back and focus on the continuous improvements amongst our community.”

What do you believe are the most significant issues for the community in the next 12 to 18 months?

Bianchi (13:35): Fiscal concerns, working within budgets; ongoing security issues and development issues. She has met with RMA directors, general managers from the RMA and the Community Services District and Rancho Murieta Security officials. “I very much believe at this point that I’m a student; I need to learn the role; I need to learn more of what the issues are....” Country Club issues will have “a huge impact on all of us as community members, and I want to know what resources are available from an RMA board standpoint to assist and help facilitate for improvement over that situation.”

Brandt (15:52): The RMA needs to prioritize its spending so it can update and bring new amenities to the community without the costs landing completely on members, especially when other parties are going to benefit. Also believes in improving our parks system. Currently, the Country Club seems to be the most significant issue facing the community, even though it doesn’t fall under RMA. The loss of the club would be a blow for the entire community.

Crowder (17:05): He has walked Murieta South and North, asking residents what’s important to them. He said there were three main issues: the Country Club’s future, protection of the lakes and future development. “What are we going to do to make sure we hold the developer accountable? ... I want responsible growth in the community.” Development will impact water supply and the quality of the water. The RMA board needs to be “the voice of the community,” talking with the developers, CSD, the Country Club and Sacramento County.

Reimers (20:08): Has met with RMA and CSD staffers “to get the general idea of what it takes to be a board member.” His particular focuses as a candidate were development, security, RMA finance and home property values. The recent Country Club issue adds a new priority.

Now that new homes are being built in the community, what are your thoughts about development?

Brandt (20:52): It’s a positive sign that the developers are looking at new options for the second phase of the Retreats. It’s unfortunate that the Country Club’s plans didn’t come to pass. The future Country Club could have been to the present club what the new North Gate is to the old North Gate. People have a lot of choices in home-buying; there’s a lot of competition. If she were a developer, the community’s unique recreational areas could be a selling point.

Crowder (23:23): He toured the Retreats models and liked the appearance and overall quality. But a full build-out could really change the community. There are important development reports coming in the next 12 to 18 months. “We must speak up when it’s time for public input. Communication from the community is a key.”

Reimers (24:58): “New development brings benefits and challenges,” and residents won’t always agree about which is which. The Mutual Benefit Agreement is a legal document that the board and the developer must follow. He has read the agreement twice and found it very difficult.

Bianchi (25:48): She has multiple concerns, but the first is security. “We already have security concerns in our community. I think to extrapolate that to having a higher, denser population within the Rancho Murieta gates itself, I think just exacerbates that problem.” Other concerns: sufficient water supply (even with the strong rains last winter, the lakes are already halfway depleted), responsible construction (her home is having problems with expansive clay) and whether slow sales of the Retreats indicates a lack of interest in Murieta real estate.

Other questions: