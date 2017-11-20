RMA board meets at 6:30 p.m.

RMA

The monthly meeting of the Rancho Murieta Association board of directors takes place 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The board will take action on a master trail plan and on writing off bad debt. The meeting agenda is available here.

