RMA calls for 45-mph limit on Hwy. 16

The Rancho Murieta Association board voted unanimously Tuesday night to ask the state to lower the speed limit on Jackson Road to 45 mph as it passes through Rancho Murieta. Other topics covered at the meeting: Better bathrooms at Lake Clementia, free events at the Gazebo and the proposed Riverview dog park.

Director Joanne Brandt brought up the Jackson Road speed limits, sharing a packet of information prepared with neighbor Nancy Miller, who has been working for almost two years to get the state bureaucracy to pay attention.

Brandt’s proposed cover letter from the RMA had a number of attachments – Miller’s correspondence with state and local officials, a spreadsheet of accidents on Jackson Road, photos of Jackson Road through the area, and a RanchoMurieta.com story about the damage caused when a driver crashed into the South sound wall in November 2015.

Brandt’s letter says Miller met with Larry Brohman, a Caltrans transportation planner, when he came to see for himself in August 2016. “This was almost two years ago,” the letter says, “and Ms. Miller continues to look for the person who can tell her why the speed limit has not been lowered for safety reasons.”

Brandt said the new speed limit should be imposed between Lone Pine Drive and Van Vleck Road, about 2.6 miles.

Her letter talks about the growth of the area, both residential and commercial, and the curvy, limited-vision stretches of Jackson Road that make it dangerous. The spreadsheet lists 17 accidents along this stretch of Jackson Road in 2015 and 2016 and says two people died and 19 were injured in the wrecks.

Lowered speed limits would cost motorists less than 30 seconds of their time, the letter says.

The board voted unanimously to send the letter to state and county officials.

Summerfest donation for park

Following last month's announcement by the RMA that Summerfest would donate $68,000 to complete the new ballfield at Stonehouse Park, members of the group attended Tuesday night's meeting to present a giant check to the board.

Events coming to Gazebo

On a let’s-give-it-a-try basis, the board gave an informal OK to holding free events in the North Gazebo, in the parking lot near the North Gate.

Laying out possible rules, General Manager Greg Vorster suggested that someone putting on an event with 50 or more attendees be required to get a special event permit from RMA and provide proof of liability insurance. Events would be between 8 a.m. and dusk, Vorster said, except for music events, which would be allowed from noon to dusk. Music could be amplified or not, he said.

Director Larry Shelton, who first proposed the idea last year, lives on Laguna Joaquin, as does neighbor Richard Hunt, who spoke in support of the idea. Shelton and Hunt said they’ve spoken with many neighbors on the lake, and they haven’t found anyone who objects. At present, Hunt said, the community’s “old folks” have to drive to Amador County for live music.

The events wouldn’t own the Gazebo space exclusively, Vorster said. This means if someone wants to play basketball while a concert is going on, that must be allowed, Shelton added. He emphasized RMA staff wouldn’t have to be involved with setting up the events.

Vorster said he would talk with the Community Services District about the possibility of an impact on the Security operation.

A board vote wasn’t necessary, but Vorster promised to keep the directors advised if any problems come up. At the end of the meeting, Shelton said given the board's approval of the idea, he wanted to announce a "Free Rock" concert series at the Gazebo, with the first in mid-April and the next in mid-May.

