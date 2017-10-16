RMA Candidates Night 7 p.m. Monday

Published October 16, 2017 - 12:36am
RMA

Five candidates for three spots on the Rancho Murieta Association board of directors will introduce themselves and answer questions posed by the Nominating Committee and the audience at Candidates Night, 7 p.m. Monday at the RMA Building. Candidates for the three-year terms are:

  • Stephanie Bianchi, a nurse practitioner
  • Joanne Brandt, a retired project manager
  • James Crowder, a retired United Parcel Service manager
  • Tom Reimers, a retired state worker 
  • Gary Wolfe, a local business owner
