RMA Candidates Night 7 p.m. Monday

Five candidates for three spots on the Rancho Murieta Association board of directors will introduce themselves and answer questions posed by the Nominating Committee and the audience at Candidates Night, 7 p.m. Monday at the RMA Building. Candidates for the three-year terms are:

Stephanie Bianchi, a nurse practitioner

Joanne Brandt, a retired project manager

James Crowder, a retired United Parcel Service manager

Tom Reimers, a retired state worker

Gary Wolfe, a local business owner