RMA Candidates Night 7 p.m. Monday
Published October 16, 2017 - 12:36am
| Filed under
Five candidates for three spots on the Rancho Murieta Association board of directors will introduce themselves and answer questions posed by the Nominating Committee and the audience at Candidates Night, 7 p.m. Monday at the RMA Building. Candidates for the three-year terms are:
- Stephanie Bianchi, a nurse practitioner
- Joanne Brandt, a retired project manager
- James Crowder, a retired United Parcel Service manager
- Tom Reimers, a retired state worker
- Gary Wolfe, a local business owner
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Pro Select Animal Crate - Medium10/15/2017 - 3:52 am
-
Large Oak Desk with Hutch10/14/2017 - 7:37 pm
-
Tickets to Raider/Kansas City Game10/14/2017 - 5:19 pm
-
Free horizontal file cabinets and stuff10/14/2017 - 10:13 am
-
Bar Stools10/14/2017 - 9:52 am
- Apex Pest Control
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Barrett Services
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Tree Tech
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Home Care Assistance
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- InterState Propane
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Damon's Computer Service
- KK Collision Center
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- North State Golf Cars
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Murieta Health Club
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments