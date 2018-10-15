RMA, CSD board meetings this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their monthly meetings this week, and the RMA is also holding a Candidates Night Wednesday.

The RMA board meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. Action items on the agenda include a field use agreement with Murieta Bulldogs Baseball and approval of a group to welcome newcomers.

The CSD board meets Wednesday at the CSD Building, and the open session begins at 5 p.m. The board will take action on proposals for stormwater pump repairs and the installation of the Cantova pump and rail station. The board will also consider adopting dress and uniform guidelines policy and a harassment policy.

RMA Candidates Night will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday at the RMA Building. The three candidates running for two positions on the board are Danny Carrillo and incumbents Cheryl McElhany and Larry Shelton.