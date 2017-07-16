RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week. Here are the agendas.

The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The board will take action on bids for asphalt rehabilitation, purchase of a pump for Guadalupe Lake, a rule covering Segway use, and other items.

The CSD board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The board will receive and discuss lessons learned from the $13 million water treatment plant expansion project.

Meeting agendas are available as attachments below.