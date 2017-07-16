RMA, CSD boards meet this week

Published July 16, 2017 - 10:07pm
The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week. Here are the agendas.

The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The board will take action on bids for asphalt rehabilitation, purchase of a pump for Guadalupe Lake, a rule covering Segway use, and other items.

The CSD board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The board will receive and discuss lessons learned from the $13 million water treatment plant expansion project.

Meeting agendas are available as attachments below.

