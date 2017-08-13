RMA, CSD boards meet this week
The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week.
The RMA board meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The meeting includes board action on the master trail plan and the appointment of a nominating committee. There will be an update on the Greens Park.
The CSD board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. Action items include a bid for the well project, replacement of the administration network server and a tank at the wastewater reclamation plant. A public hearing will be held to consider placing delinquent accounts on the Sacramento County tax rolls for collection.
Meeting agendas are available as attachments below.
-
