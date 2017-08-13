RMA, CSD boards meet this week

Published August 13, 2017 - 11:53pm
| Filed under
CSD
RMA

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week.

The RMA board meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The meeting includes board action on the master trail plan and the appointment of a nominating committee. There will be an update on the Greens Park.

The CSD board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. Action items include a bid for the well project, replacement of the administration network server and a tank at the wastewater reclamation plant. A public hearing will be held to consider placing delinquent accounts on the Sacramento County tax rolls for collection.

Meeting agendas are available as attachments below.

AttachmentSize
PDF icon RMA agenda21.71 KB
PDF icon CSD agenda173.65 KB
