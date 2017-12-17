RMA, CSD boards meet this week

Published December 17, 2017 - 3:35pm
CSD
RMA

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week.

  • The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. Action items include approving committee rosters for 2018.
  • The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The board will consider approval of a revised master trail plan and continue its discussion about the potential acquisition of country club and development properties.

Meeting agendas are available as file attachments below.

