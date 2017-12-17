RMA, CSD boards meet this week
The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week.
- The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. Action items include approving committee rosters for 2018.
- The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The board will consider approval of a revised master trail plan and continue its discussion about the potential acquisition of country club and development properties.
Meeting agendas are available as file attachments below.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Motorcycle Jacket and Gloves - Woman's Small12/18/2017 - 8:22 pm
-
Bench - Brand new Upholstered Fabric12/18/2017 - 8:17 pm
-
2005 EZ-GO GOLF CART12/18/2017 - 2:14 pm
-
clocks - $10 each12/18/2017 - 11:05 am
-
AZ Golf Resort/Spring Training12/18/2017 - 10:35 am
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Apex Pest Control
- Tree Tech
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- North State Golf Cars
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Go Fore Pizza
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Murieta Health Club
- KK Collision Center
- Buona Vita Yogurt
- Designs in Dentistry
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments