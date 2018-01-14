RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week. Here's a quick rundown of the meetings and the full agendas.

The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. In addition to receiving updates on the master trail plan and the lakes, the board will appoint members to an ad hoc committee on the acquisition of open space and golf course property, and approve a letter to the county in support of Scott Road improvements.

The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The board will continue discussing goals and objectives regarding the acquisition of country club and open space and trail areas, and consider adoption of a policy for uniform and dress guidelines.

Meeting agendas are available as file attachments below.