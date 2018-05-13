RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and the Community Services District hold their monthly board meetings this week. The RMA meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building, and the CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building.

The RMA meeting opens with a presentation on changes in the law on accessory dwelling units by Jessica Brandt, Sacramento County senior planner. Board action items include Murieta Village access and bus stop relocations.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the CSD board will consider adoption of the budget proposed for 2018-19. A public hearing on increases in the budget will be held no earlier than 6 p.m.

Agendas for the meetings follow.